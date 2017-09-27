California wildfires force evacuations

By Published:

CALIFORNIA (NBC News) – A fast-moving wildfire has forced hundreds from their homes near Los Angeles.

The fire began Monday and spread quickly, fueled by the Santa Ana winds, 90-degree temperatures and dry terrain.

An estimated 2,000 thousand acres have been consumed by the flames.

Firefighters are now racing to save homes, spreading fire retardant to contain the blaze.

Authorities have ordered the evacuation of some 500 homes, forcing 1500 people to find shelter.

“It’s scary, really scary, it makes your heart stop, it freaks you out, just knowing that its so close,” says evacuee Brenda Martinez.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s