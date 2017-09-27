Company to bring jobs to West Dayton

By Published: Updated:
West Dayton (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A manufacturing company in West Carrollton is relocating to West Dayton and bringing more than a hundred jobs with it.

Production Design Services Inc. (PDSI) will move into 313 Mound St. and is expected to open by the beginning of 2018.

The Dayton City Commission approved a deal to provide $300,000 for the $4.2 million PDSI project. The city plans to take $200,000 from the West Dayton Development Fund and $100,000 from an ED/GE grant.

City leaders say it’s a good deal because PDSI will create 80 immediate jobs and dozens more over the next three years.

“It means young people here know there’s a future for them if they work hard, get the skills that in demand and apply themselves. There’s an opportunity right here in our own backyard for them to have a good career path,” said Ford Weber, Economic Development Director for the City of Dayton. 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s