Company to bring jobs to West Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A manufacturing company in West Carrollton is relocating to West Dayton and bringing more than a hundred jobs with it.

Production Design Services Inc. (PDSI) will move into 313 Mound St. and is expected to open by the beginning of 2018.

The Dayton City Commission approved a deal to provide $300,000 for the $4.2 million PDSI project. The city plans to take $200,000 from the West Dayton Development Fund and $100,000 from an ED/GE grant.

City leaders say it’s a good deal because PDSI will create 80 immediate jobs and dozens more over the next three years.

“It means young people here know there’s a future for them if they work hard, get the skills that in demand and apply themselves. There’s an opportunity right here in our own backyard for them to have a good career path,” said Ford Weber, Economic Development Director for the City of Dayton.