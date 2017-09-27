Coroner’s report sheds little light on Ohio youth’s death

American student Otto Warmbier speaks as Warmbier is presented to reporters Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea announced late last month that it had arrested the 21-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon)

CINCINNATI (WDTN) — A coroner’s report gives a cause of death for a young Ohioan detained for more than a year by North Korea, but couldn’t determine what led to the fatal injury.

Otto Warmbier’s parents said Tuesday that North Korea tortured the 22-year-old University of Virginia student. President Donald Trump tweeted after their TV appearance: “Otto was tortured beyond belief by North Korea.”

A Hamilton County coroner’s report dated Sept. 11 shows cause of death as brain damage from oxygen deprivation through “an unknown insult more than a year prior to death.”

North Korea has denied mistreating Warmbier, sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in March 2016 for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster. He died in Cincinnati in June, days after his release.

