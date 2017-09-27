Dayton school bus with students aboard involved in crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7:00 am Wednesday near the intersection of Catalpa Drive and Shelton Avenue.

There were students aboard the bus when the accident happened but there are no reported injuries at this time.

Emergency medics have been called to the scene.

A second schoolo bus is on its way to trasnfer the students and continue to school.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene working to learn more. We will keep you updated on WDTN.com and 2 NEWS Today when more information is available.