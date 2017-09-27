Police: 1 dead in serious accident on US-35 EB

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A road will be closed for several hours after police confirmed one person is dead after what they call a ‘serious accident’ on U.S. 35 EB near the interstate 675 ramp Wednesday.

According to Regional Dispatch, the accident happened around 3:45 on US-35 eastbound at Dayton Xenia Road and they say the road will be shut down for several hours.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll update this story as we learn more about this incident.

A viewer sent these pictures of the accident to 2 NEWS.