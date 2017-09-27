Family dog shot and killed by Dayton police officer, family demands answers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is upset and demanding answers after their dog is shot and killed by police outside their home. At the time, officers were searching the neighborhood, looking for a suspect who was considered armed and dangerous.

The shots were fired in the driveway of the Miller Family Home. The officer fired a total of 5 shots, hitting the dog twice. The family says they’re in disbelief over what’s happened and say their home will never be the same without their 6-year-old pit bull named Zina.

“She was a good girl,” Karen Miller said. “She wouldn’t hurt anybody. She loved to play with kids.”

6-year-old Zina was a treasure to the Miller family and their neighbors.

“She was,” Miller said. “An amazing dog.”

Miller struggled to find the words Wednesday after her Pit Bull Zina was shot dead by police in the driveway of their home.

“I heard this pop, pop, pop, pop,” Matthew Miller said. “I was like ‘oh my god what was that sound’.”

Zina had just been shot, once in the chest and once in her back leg.

“Here’s where she went down,” Miller said. “That’s where all the blood is right here.”

Miller says Zina was shot in an area of their property where she’s trained to sit and keep watch. The area has multiple signs, informing people of the dog and marking the area private property.

“It’s clear that she was behind the fence line,” Miller said. “Because this is where all the blood is right here and this is the fence line.”

Miller says Zina has never passed the fence line. If she does, a motion sensor will detect it and sound an alarm in their home.

2 NEWS reached out to Dayton Police for an interview. They referred us to the police report, where the officer states quote, “The dog got closer to me, lifted up its front legs and lunged towards me, as if it was going to try to bite me. I drew my firearm from my holster and fired five shots.”

Jordan: “Has Zina ever bit anyone?” Karen: “No, Zina has never since we’ve had her all these years, she has never bit anyone charged at any one, chased anyone.”

Miller says without Zina, she feels her family will forever be incomplete.

“She greets you at the door when you come home from work,” Miller said. “She’s no longer here. You’re walking in expecting to see her, but she’s not here.”

A case similar to the Miller’s happened in Maryland, where a family was rewarded more than $1 million in damages.