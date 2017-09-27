Doughnut shop collects donations for hurricane victims

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A local doughnut shop is collecting essential items to help the victims of Hurricane Maria.
Bill’s Donuts is collecting donations until October 3 and then they plan to ship the items to Puerto Rico October 7.
Here is a list of items the Bill’s Donut is collecting:
- Water
- Non-perishable food
- Rubber gloves
- Rubber boots
- Mosquito repellent
- Underwear for adults and children
- Disposable diapers
- Baby Wipes
- Depends (Adult sizes)
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- New socks (all sizes)