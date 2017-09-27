Doughnut shop collects donations for hurricane victims

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A local doughnut shop is collecting essential items to help the victims of Hurricane Maria.

Bill’s Donuts is collecting donations until October 3 and then they plan to ship the items to Puerto Rico October 7.

Here is a list of items the Bill’s Donut is collecting:

Water

Non-perishable food

Rubber gloves

Rubber boots

Mosquito repellent

Underwear for adults and children

Disposable diapers

Baby Wipes

Depends (Adult sizes)

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

New socks (all sizes)