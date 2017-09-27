Franklin Twp. confederate marker will be return, still needs new home

FRANKLIN TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Franklin Township trustees say the confederate monument recently removed there… will be returning soon.

Trustees confirmed the marker is in Columbus being repaired, after the memorial plague was scratched during the removal, and will be returned to the township next week.

As for where they’re planning to put the marker, Franklin Twp. Trustees are still working out the details.

The township owns the monument and must now find a new home for it after the City of Franklin removed the confederate marker 6 weeks ago during the early morning hours, citing it was in the right of way on Dixie Highway.

“We’re going to continue to look at a better option for it and see where there’s a safe place, out of the public right away, that this monument can still actually get the attention that some might want to pay to it and maybe not right in the way of someone who might not want to see it,” Franklin Twp. Board of Trustees President Brian Morris.

Some locations being discussed are two cemeteries and a remote location off of Dixie Highway.

Once they determine where the new permanent site will be, a re-dedication ceremony will be held.