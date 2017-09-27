Franklin Twp. confederate marker will be return, still needs new home

By Published: Updated:
General Robert E. Lee Memorial in Franklin/WLWT

FRANKLIN TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Franklin Township trustees say the confederate monument recently removed there… will be returning soon.

Trustees confirmed the marker is in Columbus being repaired, after the memorial plague was scratched during the removal, and will be returned to the township next week.

As for where they’re planning to put the marker, Franklin Twp. Trustees are still working out the details.

The township owns the monument and must now find a new home for it after the City of Franklin removed the confederate marker 6 weeks ago during the early morning hours, citing it was in the right of way on Dixie Highway.

“We’re going to continue to look at a better option for it and see where there’s a safe place, out of the public right away, that this monument can still actually get the attention that some might want to pay to it and maybe not right in the way of someone who might not want to see it,” Franklin Twp. Board of Trustees President Brian Morris.

Some locations being discussed are two cemeteries and a remote location off of Dixie Highway.

Once they determine where the new permanent site will be, a re-dedication ceremony will be held.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s