Man arrested in Kettering burglary, rape over the weekend

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) -A Dayton man is behind bars after he allegedly walked in the back door of a Kettering apartment and raped a woman Sunday.

Jamone Henderson is currently facing 4 felony charges that include rape, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

According to the police report, Henderson did not force his way into the apartment and it is unclear if Henderson knew the resident in the apartment. However, Henderson still faces charges of burglary.

Henderson was arrested by Kettering police and is in the Montgomery County Jail with a half a million dollar bail.

Residents in the area told 2 NEWS they were surprised to see this happen in a community like Kettering.