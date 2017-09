DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton.

It happened on Smithville Road near Burkhardt Avenue around 3:!5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a man lost control of his car and hit a pole.

The driver told police another vehicle was involved in the accident. Officers on scene could not confirm his claim.

He was taken to the hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the man will be cited for failure to control.