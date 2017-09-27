Trial delayed for accused mother of baby found dead behind home

Brooke Skylar Richardson appears in a Warren County courtroom Tuesday for a hearing. (WDTN Photo/Darren King)

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – The accused mother of a baby found dead behind a Warren County home is in a courtroom Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing.

The judge in the case granted a motion to continue the trial because the defense needs the time to gather experts to testify in the case.

Skylar Richardson has pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder in the May death of the infant.

The remains were found July 14 in Carlisle, about 40 miles north of Cincinnati.

The prosecutor says Richardson “purposely caused” the death, then burned and buried the baby. Richardson’s attorney previously said she “didn’t kill her baby.”

In August, a gag order was issued by the judge in the case he says is intended to help ensure a fair trial.

The judge said the new trial date will likely be in April but will not officially set the new date until everyone involved has a chance to check their schedules.

