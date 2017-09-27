Online school gets OK for dropout prevention designation

By Published:
FILE  In this Feb. 6, 2017, file photo, Celiah Aker, a ninth grader in her fifth year of enrollment in an online charter school named the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow or ECOT, works on her business and administrative services class at her desk in her home in Medina, Ohio. Members of Ohio's State Board of Education voted Monday, June 12, 2017, to seek repayment of $60 million in funding for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, one of the nation's largest online charter schools, in a dispute over how attendance is tracked. Aker addressed the board members Monday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The giant online charter school locked in a legal fight with Ohio officials over millions of dollars has received initial approval to be designated a dropout prevention school.

Cleveland.com reports the Ohio Department of Education approved the change for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow on Monday, pending an audit to confirm that most of the school’s students are between ages 16 and 21. The school offers kindergarten through high school classes but says about 53 percent of its students meet the age requirement and would be considered at-risk, qualifying it for dropout prevention status.

Dropout recovery schools get a more lenient state report than traditional schools.

The school is currently fighting an order to refund $60 million to the education department for lax attendance.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s