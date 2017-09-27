Pedestrian hit and killed in Clayton

WDTN Staff Published:

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a vehicle in Clayton.

Sergeant Frank Simmons Jr., with the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says 66-year-oid Eric Johnson was hit crossing a poorly lit area of North Main Street near Danwood Drive just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Sgt. Simmons, the suspect car was found in an adjacent parking lot that did have evidence consistent with the victim’s clothing on it.

“She knew she hit something but she didn’t know what it was. It’s dark out here and the roadway is not lit. The individual that was struck had dark clothing on. So any reasonable person would believe…I mean if the didn’t know what they hit, she didn’t know what she hit.” says Sgt. Simmons, Jr.

The female driver was taken to the post for questioning as a person as interest.

The accident is under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s