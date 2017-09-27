Pedestrian hit and killed in Clayton

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a vehicle in Clayton.

Sergeant Frank Simmons Jr., with the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says 66-year-oid Eric Johnson was hit crossing a poorly lit area of North Main Street near Danwood Drive just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Sgt. Simmons, the suspect car was found in an adjacent parking lot that did have evidence consistent with the victim’s clothing on it.

“She knew she hit something but she didn’t know what it was. It’s dark out here and the roadway is not lit. The individual that was struck had dark clothing on. So any reasonable person would believe…I mean if the didn’t know what they hit, she didn’t know what she hit.” says Sgt. Simmons, Jr.

The female driver was taken to the post for questioning as a person as interest.

The accident is under investigation.