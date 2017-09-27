Pres. Trump to tout Pence’s Indiana income tax cut during speech

In this Sept. 22, 2017, photo President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Huntsville, Ala. Trump says he wants to lure Democratic lawmakers to sign on to a Republican-crafted tax overhaul plan. But negotiators must grapple with the reality that any handouts to Democrats quickly could turn into turn-offs for the GOP. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump will tout during his Indianapolis speech an income tax cut championed by Mike Pence when he was the state’s governor.

Trump is flying in Wednesday to promote a Republican-led effort to rewrite the federal tax code.

Trump’s prepared remarks indicate he will cite as inspiration the 2013 income tax cut signed into law by his vice president.

Pence calls it the biggest income tax cut in Indiana history.

That’s true. But it didn’t have much competition.

Experts say the only previous income tax cut in state history was a 0.1 percentage point reduction in the 1970s.

The savings are also modest, amounting to about $85 a year for people with $50,000 in taxable income.

