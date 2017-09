DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stolen truck.

The truck was stolen near Harrison Township around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

The owner of the truck tried to chase the truck.

The suspect brought the truck into Dayton before dumping the vehicle a few minutes later on Beaulieu Court near Philadelphia Drive.

Authorities searched for the suspect using a K-9 unit, but did not find anyone.

The incident remains under investigation.