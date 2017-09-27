State auditor: Health care company owes Ohio nearly $4M

Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s auditor says a home health provider owes the state almost $4 million after state auditors found widespread noncompliance among staff who worked with patients.

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost’s statement Tuesday said that Healing Touch HealthCare Ltd. In southwest Ohio claimed $8.5 million in Medicaid reimbursement from Ohio from 2013 through 2015. State auditors determined the company was overpaid $3.7 million, with interest bringing the total to more than $3.9 million.

Auditors said some aides had no first aid experience. The state says the company told auditors that training centers didn’t provide the right cards reflecting that training.

A message seeking comment was left at the company’s offices in Montgomery County’s Washington Township.

The auditor’s office says findings have been referred to Ohio’s attorney general.

