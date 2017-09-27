Truck hits motorcycle at Dayton intersection

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The rider of a motorcycle was taken to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in Dayton.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and Siebenthaler Avenue.

Police say the motorcycle was going east on Siebenthaler Avenue when the pickup truck ran into it in the intersection.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

The woman driving the pickup truck and her passenger weren’t hurt.

Police say the woman driving the truck will be cited.

The intersection was closed as crews worked to clear the scene. All roads have since reopened.