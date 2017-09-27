Veteran vows not to show NFL games at his restaurant over anthem controversy

FLORENCE, Kentucky (WLWT) — A restaurant in Florence will no longer show NFL games in response to recent protests against the national anthem.

Last week, President Donald Trump kicked up a furor when he lashed out at players who kneel during the national anthem to draw attention to social justice issues.

The message has players, along with most of the nation, taking sides on the matter.

On Monday, Smokin’ This and That BBQ, a restaurant in Florence, posted this message on its Facebook Page:

NEWS ALERT…. Until NFL players start standing during the National Anthem, Smokin This And That we no longer show anymore games in our place of business. I know that we will lose some business because of this but we need to make a stand!”

Owner Guy Cummins is a Marine Corps Veteran, according to the Facebook page.

He posted that to him, taking a knee during the anthem is disrespectful of those who fought for the country.

Trump brought the issue up again on Tuesday with a tweet saying, “The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can’t kneel during our National Anthem!”

The restaurant’s Facebook cover photo was updated Tuesday with this picture.

So far, the NFL has stood behind the players’ right to do as they choose during the anthem.