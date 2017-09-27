Woman crashes into trees on busy Moraine road

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing into trees beside a busy road in Moraine.
Police officers responded to reports of a crash around 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Dryden Road, near Northlawn Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a car off the road and into a copse of trees.
Dryden Road Crash
Police say the woman was disoriented when she was pulled from car. She was taken to Kettering Medical Center with reported non-life threatening injuries.
DP&L was called to the scene to check on power lines near the scene of the accident.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.