WSU students accept donations for Hurricane Maria victims

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A group of Wright State University students are collecting donations for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.

For students like 23-year-old Andrea Flores helping is personal. Flores’ entire family lives in Puerto Rico.

“Not hearing from them since Thursday is not easy and then you start seeing the news and you think ‘they’re in a secure place’, but you don’t really know,” said Flores who is getting her graduate degree in public health at WSU.

Flores set up a booth near the bookstore on campus to accept cash donations. In three days she’s raised nearly a thousand dollars.
WSU Director of Latino Affairs Julia Acosta felt compelled to do something. Nearly a hundred WSU students have ties to hurricane devastated areas like Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.
“Seeing the students have such heavy hearts, not being able to focus because their minds being elsewhere was difficult,” said Acosta.
She says that’s why her office launched the donation drive.
“It’s important we as Ohioans step up to help the greater good,” said Acosta.
Acosta says her office will continue to take in donations as needed. Anyone who wants to donate can drop off supplies to the Office of Latino Affairs in the Student Union on campus.
Donations:
  • Batteries
  • Non-perishable food items
  • Water
  • Hygiene products
  • First Aid kits
  • Diapers
  • Baby wipes and formula
  • Animal crates
  • Mosquito repellant
  • Laundry detergent
  • Clothing
  • Canned and dry pet food
  • Cots, blankets and pillows
  • Money

