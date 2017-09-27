WSU students accept donations for Hurricane Maria victims

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A group of Wright State University students are collecting donations for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.
For students like 23-year-old Andrea Flores helping is personal. Flores’ entire family lives in Puerto Rico.
“Not hearing from them since Thursday is not easy and then you start seeing the news and you think ‘they’re in a secure place’, but you don’t really know,” said Flores who is getting her graduate degree in public health at WSU.
- Batteries
- Non-perishable food items
- Water
- Hygiene products
- First Aid kits
- Diapers
- Baby wipes and formula
- Animal crates
- Mosquito repellant
- Laundry detergent
- Clothing
- Canned and dry pet food
- Cots, blankets and pillows
- Money