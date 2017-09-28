1 dead in Yosemite rock slide

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (NBC News) – One person was killed and another was injured in a rock fall in Yosemite National Park Wednesday.

The rockfall was reported just before 2 pm on the east buttress of the waterfall climbing route of El Capitan.

“We were just coming back from down at Lower Falls and we had heard some noises, and heard the ambulances and fire trucks. As we pulled over to the side, there were lots of cars and ambulances, and I should say helicopters as well. So we pulled over and started asking people and there was a body bag on one of the helicopters,” said park visitor Melissa Hortik.

The injured person was airlifted to an area hospital.