14-year-old missing boy witnessed his fathers murder

SUGARCREEK TWP, Ohio (WDTN)- 14-year-old Jacob Caldwell saw his father get murdered in Riverside and has been missing since August 21st.

Sugarcreek Township Police are asking for your help in finding him.

Jacob Caldwell’s grandparents last saw him on August 21st and police have video of him outside of a Walmart in Sugarcreek Township on the night of August 21.

Robert Caldwell had just received custody of his son in August before he was shot in front of Jacob and his brothers.

“We did see him in front of the Walmart, walking around. It gives us an impression that he was waiting for a ride,” said Chief Michael Brown of the Sugarcreek Township Police.

To Chief Brown’s surprise, Jacob’s mother has not been involved in finding her son.

“I could not even count how many times we have reached out to her in terms of phone calls and as far as visiting her house in the area,” he said.

This week police made contact with her but her response shocked investigators.

“If we wanted to talk to her, we would have to go through her attorney,” said Chief Brown.

“They were playing phone tag the last few days and just yesterday we spoke to her attorney. Who basically said that he is not giving her permission to talk to us.”

Police have followed multiple leads in looking for the blond hair, blue eyed teen who is about 5’2 100 pounds.

Jacob is on the Ohio Attorney General’s list of endangered children because he witnessed his father’s murder.

When asked if the mother could be a suspect, Chief Brown didn’t rule it out.

“I don’t know. I guess anybody could be a suspect at this point. I’m not going to go into that part of our investigation.”

Police say they believe Jacob had help running away and if someone did help, they could face charges.

Call Sugarcreek Township Police (937) 848-6161 if you have any information on Jacob Caldwell.