WILLOUGHBY HILLS (WKYC)– Two police officers were reportedly injured in a shooting near Classic BMW in Willoughby Hills.

Details of the shooting and identities have not been released. The Kirtland Fire Dept. did confirm they sent units to SOM Center road to provide “mutual aid.”

A source tells WKYC that a suspect is in custody.

