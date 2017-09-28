2 people killed in separate crashes in Mercer County

By Published:
Mercer County Sheriff's cruiser. (WDTN Photo)
Mercer County Sheriff's cruiser. (WDTN Photo)

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two fatal crashes that happened on Wednesday.

The first crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 127 and Howick Road just after 1:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Georgette Zinn from Van Wert died when her vehicle went left of center and hit Freightliner.

The second fatal crash happened less than three hours later on St. Anthony Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says 67-year-old Nicholas Hemmelgarn from Colwater was riding a bicycle south on the bike path, when he tried to cross the road.

Investigators say Hemmelgarn didn’t yield to traffic. He was hit by a car going west on St. Anthony Road just before 4 p.m.

Hemmelgarn was taken to Mercer Health in Coldwater where he was pronounced dead.

The person driving the car wasn’t hurt.

There have now been six fatal crashes in Mercer County so far this year.

