DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Multiple agencies executed search warrants for three Dayton area strips clubs Thursday night, resulting in 140 criminal charges.

According to the Ohio Investigative Unit, agents from OIU, the Range Task Force and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked together to execute the search warrants.

The locations being investigated:

-The Harem, at 5825 North Dixie Drive

-The Living Room at 3830 North Dixie Drive

-Sharkey’s at 6028 North Dixie Drive

OIU stated in a post on it’s Facebook page that long-term investigations led to tonight’s raids, where agents discovered drug trafficking, food stamp trafficking and prostitution.

They also said 34 people are facing felony and/or misdemeanor charges.

“In all, 140 criminal charges were filed. Agents also filed a total of 166 administrative violations against the liquor permit premises. More administrative and criminal charges are possible as the investigations continue,” according to the OIU statement.

The cases will be presented to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.

We’re expected to learn more information Friday. Stick with 2 NEWS for the latest in this investigation.