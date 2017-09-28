Bill’s Donut Shop joins Centerville family in Puerto Rico relief effort

Rebecca Quinones talks with co-owner of Bill's Donut Shop Lisa Tucker about a supply drive for Hurricane Maria victims September 28th, 2017.

 

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley mainstay is giving customers a sweet opportunity to help hurricane victims.

Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville is collecting donations to send to Puerto Rico.

The initiative started when Centerville resident and Bill’s customer Rebecca Quinones was looking for a way to help her husband’s family living near San Juan.

“It’s been hard to reach his family since the hurricane happened last week. We couldn’t sit at home and watch the news any longer and feel helpless,” Quinones said.

Her husband is stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and his family in Puerto Rico said the storm knocked out power to much of the island. Fuel and supplies are running low and it’s not unusual for residents there to wait in 10-12 hour long lines at gas stations and banks.

Quinones connected with a group called Cincinnati for PR that’s coordinating drop off locations around the region and working with FEMA to bring donations to Puerto Rico.

When Quinones asked Bill’s Donut Shop co-owner Lisa Tucker to take part, Tucker jumped at the opportunity.

“You see all of the pictures on TV of all of the devastation. And everybody wants to help,” said Tucker. “With this family and him being in the military, we were able to accomplish that.”

Bill’s Donut Shop ran a similar supply drive in late August for Hurricane Harvey relief. The successful initiative filled 3 box trucks and a large semi to bring to Texas.

Quinones said she’s grateful to live in a generous community with businesses, like Bill’s Donut Shop, willing to help.

“We’re really blessed and happy to see that all you have to do is ask and already people start showing up,” Quinones said.

You can drop off donations at Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville until the morning of Tuesday, October 3rd. The relief group is hoping to deliver the supplies to Puerto Rico by October 7th.

You can donate the following supplies:

  • Nonperishable food
  • Bottled water
  • Baby Formula
  • Baby wipes
  • Diapers
  • Pet supplies
  • Personal hygiene items
  • First aid kits
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Mosquito repellant
  • Batteries
  • Flashlights
  • Blankets/pillows
  • Cots
  • Clothes
  • Laundry detergent
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Feminine hygiene items
  • Trash bags

 

