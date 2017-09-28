Coroner: 1-month-old boy found dead killed by family dog

By Published:
police-lights-night_1384196294276_4084896_ver1.0_640_480

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — A coroner has determined that a 1-month-old boy who died at his home was killed by a family dog.

Authorities say the baby was found dead Sept. 20 in his bassinet at the Knox County home about 60 miles northeast of Columbus. v

Ogle’s news release said the autopsy revealed no trauma from any source other than a dog. The release said the infant was healthy and well cared for prior to his death.

The family’s two dogs, described as “pit bull, or a pit bull mix,” have been euthanized.

Knox County’s prosecutor has said the baby’s 25-year-old father apparently woke up to find the infant dead.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s