Coroner: 1-month-old boy found dead killed by family dog

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — A coroner has determined that a 1-month-old boy who died at his home was killed by a family dog.

Authorities say the baby was found dead Sept. 20 in his bassinet at the Knox County home about 60 miles northeast of Columbus. v

Ogle’s news release said the autopsy revealed no trauma from any source other than a dog. The release said the infant was healthy and well cared for prior to his death.

The family’s two dogs, described as “pit bull, or a pit bull mix,” have been euthanized.

Knox County’s prosecutor has said the baby’s 25-year-old father apparently woke up to find the infant dead.