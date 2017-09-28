Family remembers pedestrian hit by car

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friends and family of the 66-year-old man struck and killed by a car Wednesday night say they’re still coming to terms with his death.

It happened near North Main Street and Dawnwood Drive.

Sixty-six-year-old Eric Johnson lived right across the street at Greenglen Apartments.

Johnson’s older brother, Lionel Hamlett said he talked to Johnson just minutes before he was hit.

“It’s devastating,” Hamlett said. “Some lady found his phone – it was mangled – and she called the last number that he had spoke with and it was my number. I just spoke with him 15 minutes prior to this. He was walking home.”

Family members say Johnson loved to walk everywhere. They say he was on his way home from a health spa when he was hit.

Police say it happened around 8:30. Johnson was crossing a poorly lit area of the street.

Police found the car in a nearby parking lot. They say the driver “knew she hit something but didn’t know what it was”.

“It’s poorly lit out here where you turn into this apartment complex,” neighbor Tina Todd said.

“I’ve come home after dark and other people too and you pass it because you can’t see. They need a light or something there. They really do.”

Todd said she was shocked by the news of Johnson’s death.

She said Johnson was “a beautiful guy”.

“Just so nice, peaceful, nice, kind, just soft spoken,” Todd said. “I can’t believe it happened. Just can’t believe this happened.”

Another relative, Eva Boddie added: “Eric had good heart. He was kind. He’s going to be missed a lot. He is.”