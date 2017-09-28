First lady hosts discussion about opioid crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) – First Lady Melania Trump is listening and learning about the nation’s opioid epidemic.

The first lady has invited experts and people affected by addiction to drugs, including opioids, to the White House for a round-table discussion on the issue.

Mrs. Trump says the well-being of children is important to her. She says she wants to help as many kids as possible with the issues they face growing up.

The discussion included several people from around the country who have been affected by the crisis, including a recovered addict.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price; New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who chairs a presidential drug abuse commission, and White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway also participated.

The first lady says she wants to “listen and learn” from their stories.