Franklin officials plan to reinstall Confederate monument

FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) — Officials in an Ohio township say a marker honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee will be returned during a re-dedication ceremony.

Franklin Township Trustee Brian Morris said at a meeting Wednesday that it hasn’t been decided where the small stone marker would be placed along the Dixie Highway.

Some residents became angry when they learned the 90-year-old marker had been removed in August after deadly violence during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over a statue honoring Lee.

The marker was removed by a city crew in neighboring Franklin, which controlled the location. Franklin subsequently returned the marker to Franklin Township.

The city of Franklin paid $2,000 to repair the marker’s plaque after it was damaged during removal.