‘I screwed up royally’ accused leaker confessed to FBI agent

FILE - This June 2017 file photo released by the Lincoln County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office, shows Reality Winner. Attorneys for Winner, accused of leaking a classified U.S. report, are asking a federal judge to reconsider his decision months ago to keep her jailed pending trial. Former Air Force linguist Winner has been locked up since she June, when she was charged with copying a classified report and mailing it to an online news organization. (Lincoln County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Court records show a young woman charged with leaking U.S. secrets told FBI agents she was frustrated with her job as a government contractor when she tucked a classified report into her pantyhose and smuggled it out of a National Security Agency office in Georgia.

Prosecutors included the 78-page transcript of Reality Winner’s interview with FBI agents in a court filing Wednesday urging a judge to keep the 25-year-old jailed until her trial.

The transcript shows Winner confessed to FBI agents, telling them: “Yeah, I screwed up royally.”

Prosecutors have previously said Winner admitted she copied the document and mailed it to a news outlet. Their court filing makes the transcript of her confession public.

A judge has scheduled a hearing Friday on Winner’s latest request for bond.

