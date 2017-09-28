Local high school grad dies in fall

MIAMI, Florida (WDTN) – A high school graduate from the Miami Valley was killed in a scaffolding accident in Florida Wednesday.

Marcus Goffena, who graduated from Sidney High School in 2005, was working on a TV tower in Miami, Florida with two other people when a part of the scaffolding collapsed.

Police confirmed the three men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to WFLA-TV reports.

Police are still investigating this case.

Sidney City Schools Superintendent John Scheu told 2 NEWS Goffena was a student at Sidney City Schools since kindergarten and an extremely good football and baseball player.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.