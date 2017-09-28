Nutter Center transforms for Monster Jam Event

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Darren King)

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A local arena will transform into a dirt track for the 2017 Monster Jam Event.

The Wright State University Nutter Center is hosting the 2017 Monster Jam Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30.

The show will feature El Toro Loco, Grave Digger, Hooked, Master of Disaster, Monster Mutt, Mutant, Stinger, Stone Crusher and tickets will be $15 for the shows on Friday and

For tickets or more information about the event, click here.

You can see the preparations for the event as workers bring in dirt at the Nutter Center in the photo gallery below.

Monster Jam set-up 2017

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s