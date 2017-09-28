Nutter Center transforms for Monster Jam Event

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A local arena will transform into a dirt track for the 2017 Monster Jam Event.

The Wright State University Nutter Center is hosting the 2017 Monster Jam Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30.

The show will feature El Toro Loco, Grave Digger, Hooked, Master of Disaster, Monster Mutt, Mutant, Stinger, Stone Crusher and tickets will be $15 for the shows on Friday and

For tickets or more information about the event, click here.

You can see the preparations for the event as workers bring in dirt at the Nutter Center in the photo gallery below.

Monster Jam set-up 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (WDTN Photo/Darren King) (WDTN Photo/Darren King) (WDTN Photo/Darren King) (WDTN Photo/Darren King) (WDTN Photo/Darren King)