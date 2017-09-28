Police investigate break-ins at 3 Dayton cell phone stores

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigate reported break-ins at three Dayton cell phone stores.

Security and alarm companies called about the three incidents in less than 10 minutes on Thursday morning.

The reported break-ins happened at the following locations:

Metro PCS – 1000 block on S. Smithville Road in the Pinewood Plaza Shopping Center

Metro PCS – 3800 block of N. Dixie Dr. near Fieldstone Dr.

Cellular Connection – 3900 block of N. Main St. near Wampler Ave.

A security guard checking businesses found broken glass outside the Metro PCS on S. Smithville Road and called police at 5:35 a.m.

An alarm company called about broken glass outside the Metro PCS on N. Dixie Dr. just after 5:30 a.m. before making a similar call about the Cellular Connection on N. Main St. just after 5:40 a.m.

Police have not released information about what may have been taken from the businesses.

All three break-ins are under investigation.