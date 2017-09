DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department need your help issued a missing critical child Thursday evening

Police say 11-year-old Ne’Shaun Dewberry was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Thursday when he got out of a relative’s car and walked away in the North Main Street and Ridge Avenue area.

If you see Dewberry, you are encouraged to call 911 or 333-COPS.

