Several people injured in Columbus crash

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several people have been injured after a two-vehicle crash near Worthington.

At about 7:35am, Thursday, multiple emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Park Road on the report of a crash.

Witnesses told Columbus police the two vehicles, a BMW being driven by a man and another vehicle being driven by a woman, were traveling at a high rate of speed along Park Road, bumping and chasing each other.

The two vehicles then lost control at the railroad tracks, causing one of the vehicles to flip and another to hit a building.

Police said the vehicle the woman was driving had several children inside.

Police said nearly $15,000 in cash was recovered from bags in both vehicles.

A total of five people were injured in the crash. Three were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, one was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and another was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. All are expected to survive, according to firefighters.

The man driving the BMW was treated at the scene, and has been taken into police custody for questioning but is not under arrest.

According to police, everyone involved in the crash have declined to talk to officers about what happened.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s