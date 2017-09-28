Sexually transmitted diseases on the rise in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sexually transmitted diseases are at a record high across the United States– including right here in Montgomery County.

Diseases like chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis have all seen increases. Health experts say these diseases are preventable, and many can be easily treated or cured – all it takes is education.

Dan Suffoletto of the Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health Department says officials are working with local doctors as part of a new initiative to have more people tested.

He said a lot of people may not even know they’re infected.

“Certainly STDs is something that can be preventable. So we’re concerned that something that is preventable is on the rise,” Suffoletto said.

“One of the new things we did this year is increasing our communication with area doctors. We sent out some information, contacted the doctors, to encourage them to speak with their patients when they come in – even if they’re not coming in about STDs.”

The Center for Disease Control called the increase a “growing threat”.

More than two million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis were reported in the US, last year, the highest numbers ever.

Statistics here in Montgomery County are also showing increases. The numbers are at the highest they’ve been in ten years.

In 2016: There were 3,502 cases of chlamydia in Montgomery County; 1,417 vases of gonorrhea; and 74 cases of syphilis.

The CDC says chlamydia is prevalent among women, while syphilis and gonorrhea are increasingly affecting more men.

Officials recommend you get yourself tested at least once a year.

 

 

