Sheriff: Woman tied herself up, ripped clothes to fake kidnapping

HAMILTON, Ohio (WLWT)—A Butler County woman tied herself up, gagged herself and took incriminating photos of herself to fake a kidnapping, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Jones said Thelma Williams, 38, posted photos to social media, saying that someone tied her to a pole in a basement.

Williams said a masked man entered her home early Thursday morning, claiming he tied her up and cut off her clothes, Jones said.

She went on to say that the man used her phone to videotape the event, and later post the videos to her Facebook account, officials said.

A third party called 911.

Police initiated a full response — including a helicopter search and closing down a highway — which cost thousands of dollars, Jones said.

However, Williams was making it all up, Jones said, tying herself up and making the posts from a McDonald’s.

“You see this all over the country,” Jones said, calling it “one of the most bizarre cases” his department has ever had.

Jones asked for the woman to be “prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”