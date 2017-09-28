Staying safe around the campfire

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) Now that the temperatures are starting to feel more like fall, many people will be turning to campfires for a little warmth on a crisp night.

Tinder, kindling, fuel and oxygen, they’re all needed in order to get a fire started and to keep it going. But as we learned from a couple of local boy scouts there are a few things to do in order to properly start a campfire.

For Gavin Musser and Devan Wiford, scouting has always been a part of their lives.

“It stuck with me I enjoyed being in nature and hanging out with all my buddies,” Gavin Musser says.

The pair is a part of Troop 97 in Sidney and say finding a good spot for your fire is the most important.

“Bare ground so basically concrete or stone, usually not in a grassy area unless it’s been specifically used for a fire,” Musser explains.

Now that they have a spot, the scouts clear about a five to ten foot radius from the ring. They fill the little pit with tinder, like pine needles, then comes a few small sticks and finally larger pieces for the fuel.

“Some people make it so tight that no air gets in it. You want to make it loose so that wave air into it or blow oxygen into it,” Devan Wiford says.

No need for any lighter fluid, the tinder and kindling help ignite the larger pieces of wood. Once the fire is lit you should never leave it unattended or let it burn out. Gavin and Devan grab some water in order to make sure the fire is “cold out.”

“You should be able to take the thickness of this wood, put my hand above it and if I can feel heat I need to put more water on it,” Wiford explains.

Even after a half they poured water on it I could still feel heat. So the boys went and grabbed more water and stirred it with a shovel.

All to make sure they’re safe while enjoying the great outdoors.