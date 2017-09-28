Twins with down syndrome earn 3rd-degree black belts

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – 16-year-old identical twins Matthew and Cooper Lewis received their third-degree black belts Wednesday night at Total Taekwondo and Fitness in Kettering.

Testing them was their father Doug, a Lieutenant Colonel at Wright-Patterson.

The teens have down syndrome and have been participating in the sport as a way to help with their development.

“They’ve excelled beyond anything they want to do,” Doug Lewis said. “Again, we started it to see if they would like it. Just to expose them and see what they can come up with and what they can do and it’s amazed us. They’ve done incredible. They’ve enjoyed it for nine years. They put their hearts and souls into it.”

Receiving such a belt requires four years of training.