12 people indicted on multiple charges from strip club raid

The Harem strip club was raided by OIU agents/Bear Everett

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said 12 people were indicted on multiple charges from a strip club raid Thursday night.

Jane and John Does are facing charges including Drug Possession and Trafficking, Illegal Sexual Activity, Engaging in Pattern of Corruption and other charges, according to the The Montgomery County Grand Jury Indictments.

Montgomery County Public Information Officer, Greg Flannagan told 2 NEWS the Jane and John Does are from Harem.

