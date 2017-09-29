Accidents slow morning traffic in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A pair of crashes just one block apart slowed traffic near a busy intersection in Washington Township on Friday morning.

The first crash involved two vehicles. It happened just after 6 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Miamisburg-Centerville Road and Yankee Road.

Authorities say a car was going south on Miamisburg-Centerville Road when a pickup truck rear-ended the car.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Southview Medical Center with reported non-life threatening injuries.

There was a dog in the pickup truck. The dog was unharmed, but taken to the Animal Resource Center to be held while the driver underwent treatment.

The intersection was shut down for more than an hour before the scene was finally cleared.

Just as the scene was clearing, another crash happened on Yankee Road near Yanks Court, just one block from Miamisburg-Centerville Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the second crash, which happened just after 7 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities say a car rear-ended an SUV. The driver of the SUV was taken to Sycamore Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the car was unharmed.

Officers on scene say the first crash caused a traffic build-up which likely led to the second crash.

Both crashes are under investigation.