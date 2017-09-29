High school football players standing in solidarity during national anthem

By Published:

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The NFL protests are trickling down to local schools.

The politically charged subject of NFL players taking a knee during the star spangle banner to protest police brutality has expanded to the college and high school level.  Its even crossed over into other sports.  Friday night a few football teams across the Miami Valley locked arms in solidarity.

The controversial subject gained momentum after President Trump put out a series of tweets last week addressing players that kneel during the national anthem.  Since then we’ve seen young adults joining the protest by standing arm and arm at several high school games.

Some fans of the game believe it could be a good or bad thing, because the players on the field now will soon be registered voters by the time the next presidential election rolls around in 2020.

