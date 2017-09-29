High school on students kneeling during national anthem

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Following a decision by a Louisiana high school to penalize student athletes who do not stand for the national anthem, a local high school here says what students want to do during the national anthem is up to them.

Centerville High School Coordinating Principal John Carroll says the schools has no policy in place governing what students should do during the national anthem.

“The policy is the constitution,” Carrolll said.

Specifically the first amendment which guarantees an American’s right to free speech.

But Carroll said, he’s going to stand.

“When it comes to kneeling during the national anthem. I personally am disheartening when people do that but that’s because I choose to stand so that people have the right to freedom of expression and if they choose to kneel then that’s what I’m standing for,” Carroll said.

Centerville High School Athletic Director Rob Dement indicated he also doesn’t agree with kneeling but he supports an American’s right to free speech – whether you’re a professional NFL player or a student athlete.

“I don’t think anyone disagrees at all with what the players are standing for,” Dement said. “But the manner that they’re going about it, it just seems to be more divisive than bringing everyone together to try to move forward and try to find some solutions to the problem.”

The silent kneeling during the anthem started last year as a protest against police brutality.

Hundreds of NFL players have now begun kneeling and locking arms in solidarity.

The kneeling is also making its way into college and high school teams.

The principal of Parkway high School in Louisiana said the school requires athletes to stand respectfully during the anthem or face penalties – like being removed from the game.

Dement said: “We do not have a policy that governs that. I would expect fully that here at Centerville that business will go on as usual that our students will stand and honor the flag during the playing of the national anthem.”