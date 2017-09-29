Local library hosts book sale

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A local library is hosting its fall book sale where several items will be sold for one dollar.

The Friends of the Dayton Metro Library are selling book, CDs, DVDs, and other items. In addition items that are labeled in a special section of the book sale will be individually priced.

This year the book sale will be at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Coliseum Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

All of the proceeds from the book sale will benefit the Friends of the Library organization.

For more information, you can visit the Dayton Metro Library website.