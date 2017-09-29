Local library hosts book sale

By Published: Updated:
(Photo provided by Friends of the Dayton Metro Library)
(Photo provided by Friends of the Dayton Metro Library)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A local library is hosting its fall book sale where several items will be sold for one dollar.

The Friends of the Dayton Metro Library are selling book, CDs, DVDs, and other items. In addition items that are labeled in a special section of the book sale will be individually priced.

This year the book sale will be at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Coliseum Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

All of the proceeds from the book sale will benefit the Friends of the Library organization.

For more information, you can visit the Dayton Metro Library website.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s