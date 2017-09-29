Mama lynx and 7 kittens visit Alaska photographer’s porch

ANCHORAGE, AK (WCMH) — Tim Newton woke up to the sound of something running across his deck last week. He got up and peered out, catching a glimpse of what looked like a cat.

“I started to think nothing more of it,” he said to KTUU-TV. “But then I noticed it had really big feet and little tiny hairs on its ears. So I knew then it was probably a lynx kitten – not a full grown cat.”

Newton, a photographer, picked up his camera and started snapping away. At first, he only saw a few of the kittens on the porch. Mama and the rest were on the other side. You can see a number of photos on his Facebook page.

Newton told KTUU the lynx were puzzled by the sound of his camera, but seemed otherwise unperturbed by the human in their midst. The photographer captured the kittens wrestling and chasing one another across his deck.

After about 40 minutes, the family disappeared back into the bushes.

