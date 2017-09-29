Man shot, suspect in custody in Greene County

BOWERSVILLE — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5700 block of West Xenia Avenue in Bowersville on Friday after a man was reported shot in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested, and was found across the street from where the shooting took place.

The victim has been taken to the hospital, and underwent surgery. We are working to learn his condition.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting at this time, and haven’t said if the two men knew each other.