SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man suffered serious injuries after a fire in Shelby County.

It happened in the 5000 block of Hardin-Wapakoneta Road, near Smalley Road, according to our partners at the Sidney Daily News.

A combine was harvesting soybeans behind a house on Hardin-Wapakoneta Road when it caught on fire around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The man inside suffered serious burns. Careflight was called to transport him to the hospital.

Fort Loramie and Houston Firefighters worked at the scene.