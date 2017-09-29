Missing Wright State student found safe

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A student who had been missing from Wright State University since last week has been found safe.

A spokesperson for Wright State says freshman Kyle Woodburn was found out of state, around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Woodburn was unharmed. The University says Woodburn told them he decided to take a trip and didn’t tell anyone.

He was never suspected to be in danger.

Woodburn’s family contacted the University on Monday, saying they had not had any contact with him since September 21st.

Wright State University Police began searching for Wooburn on Monday, before finding him on Friday morning.

Woodburn’s family was contacted to let them know he had been found safely.