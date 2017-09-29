Ohio teen indicted on conspiracy charge for school threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A teenage boy who authorities say plotted a mass shooting at an Ohio high school has been indicted as an adult on conspiracy to commit murder charge.

A Franklin County grand jury handed up the indictment against 17-year-old John Staley III on Thursday in Columbus.

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says Staley was suspended from Hilliard Davidson High School in October 2016 after a student heard Staley discussing a shooting plot on a school bus. The prosecutor says Staley created diagrams of different parts of the school, tried to recruit other students and wrote down what kinds of weapons and ammunition would be needed.

Staley’s attorney Stephen Palmer said Friday that experts concluded his client was “amenable” to being treated and rehabilitated in the juvenile court system instead of adult court.

